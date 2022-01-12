Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins ready to explode as BTC shows strength

- Bitcoin price slows down before it kick-starts a move to retest the previous Monday’s high at $47,609.
- Ethereum price sees a palpable bounce off the $3,061 support level and is on its way to tag the 2-day supply zone, extending from $3,675 to $3,862.
- Ripple price stabilizes above the $0.700 to $0.753 demand zone as it contemplates heading higher.
Bitcoin price shows signs of bottoming and the start of a new uptrend. Although BTC is getting rejected at a supply zone, this development will be followed by a massive spike that propels the market value of the big crypto. Ethereum and Ripple also look positioned for a bullish onslaught.
Bitcoin price prepares for a new leg-up
Bitcoin price set up a triple bottom around $41,000 after collecting liquidity resting below it. The resulting upswing has pushed BTC to retest the 1-hour supply zone, extending from $42,790 to $43,037.
A decisive close above this hurdle will flip the said hurdle to a breaker, facilitating a new leg-up. The resulting upswing will likely propel Bitcoin price to make its way toward last week’s low at $45,874 or the subsequent barrier at $47,609.
In total, this run-up would constitute a 12% upswing and could extend to 14% if BTC manages to retest the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $48,378.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
While things are looking up for Bitcoin price, a decisive close below $39,487 will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis.
Ethereum price faces on significant barrier
Ethereum price has shown considerable strength as it bounced off the weekly support level at $3,061. While the uptrend has begun for the smart contract token, ETH needs to overcome the 200-day SMA at $3,445 to head higher.
Clearing the said hurdle will open ETH’s path to retest the supply zone, extending from $3,675 to $3,862. If bulls continue to hold their line, Ethereum price could extend to the weekly resistance level at $4,066.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, if Ethereum price breaches the $3,061 support level, it could lead to a retest of the subsequent level at $2,712. A breakdown of this barrier will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis.
Ripple price remains steady
Ripple price was in a tough spot as it was hovering around the daily demand zone, stretching from $0.700 to $0.753. However, the bulls made a comeback, leading to a bounce off this barrier.
As of this writing, the XRP price looks like it wants to head higher. However, the upside potential for the remittance token seems to be capped due to the existence of multiple resistance barriers up to $0.994.
That said, there is a chance for Ripple price to embark on a 13% upswing to $0.865, coinciding with the 50-day SMA. Although unlikely, a breach of this level will allow XRP price to retest the 200-day SMA at $0.951.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Ripple price produces a daily close below $0.70, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. In this case, XRP price could revisit the December 4 swing low at $0.604.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price to discover reliable support at $0.65 before Ripple kickstarts uptrend
XRP price could be setting up a buying opportunity before Ripple bulls prepare for a major recovery. The cross-border remittance token may discover reliable support at $0.65 prior to a significant price reversal.
Chainlink price likely to rally 25% as LINK continues to trend upward
Chainlink price reveals that it wants to continue heading higher, making sense from a technical perspective. On-chain metrics also suggest that its path does not harbor significant barriers. A breakdown of the $18.64 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Crypto.com price looks ready for a 20% bounce as key support level holds
Crypto.com price could be preparing for a quick recovery as the exchange token discovered reliable support at $0.44. A key technical indicator suggests that CRO may have formed a local bottom and is ready to reverse the period of sluggish performance.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price may be at the beginning of a move that could see it lead the broader cryptocurrency market on a fantastic rally over the next six months. Having spent most of the last quarter of 2021 in a downtrend, ADA is poised for monumental gains.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.