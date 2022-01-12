Block founder and CEO Jack Dorsey proposed creating a legal defense fund for Bitcoin developers as the community faces "multi-front litigation" and "threats" that have forced some without legal support to "capitulate."
-
Dorsey wrote the proposal in an email dated Jan. 12 to the bitcoin-dev mailing list, shared on Twitter. The email was signed by Dorsey, Chaincode Labs co-founder Alex Morcos and academic Martin White as "(Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund Board)."
-
The main purpose of the fund is to defend developers by finding and retaining defense counsel, developing litigation strategy and paying legal bills.
-
According to the post, the Fund's first activity will be to run point on coordinating the defense of Wright's Tulip Trading lawsuit against various bitcoin developers in relation to a "breach of fiduciary duty" with regards to the theft of crypto from the Mt. Gox hack.
-
Ontier LLP, the law firm representing Tulip Trading, has been given the green light by a London High Court to serve papers on 16 Bitcoin-related developers in a fight over funds from the defunct Mt. Gox exchange. At the same time, Wright issued groups that hosted the Bitcoin white paper for breach of copyright.
-
The fund is free and voluntary for developers to use if they so choose, the email reads. It will start a corps of volunteer and part-time lawyers. The fund's board will determine which lawsuits and defendants it will help defend.
-
At this time the trio says that the Fund is not looking to raise outside capital, but may do so in the future at the direction of the board
-
In December, Wright was found not liable for a breach of a business partnership with a former associate, deceased Florida computer forensics expert Dave Kleiman. The suit was focused on claims that Wright developed the Bitcoin protocol on his own, or if it was a partnership between Wright and Kleiman. Wright's claims that he is Satoshi were not tested in court.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price to discover reliable support at $0.65 before Ripple kickstarts uptrend
XRP price could be setting up a buying opportunity before Ripple bulls prepare for a major recovery. The cross-border remittance token may discover reliable support at $0.65 prior to a significant price reversal.
Chainlink price likely to rally 25% as LINK continues to trend upward
Chainlink price reveals that it wants to continue heading higher, making sense from a technical perspective. On-chain metrics also suggest that its path does not harbor significant barriers. A breakdown of the $18.64 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Crypto.com price looks ready for a 20% bounce as key support level holds
Crypto.com price could be preparing for a quick recovery as the exchange token discovered reliable support at $0.44. A key technical indicator suggests that CRO may have formed a local bottom and is ready to reverse the period of sluggish performance.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price may be at the beginning of a move that could see it lead the broader cryptocurrency market on a fantastic rally over the next six months. Having spent most of the last quarter of 2021 in a downtrend, ADA is poised for monumental gains.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.