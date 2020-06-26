Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD and ETH/USD lack healthy support levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $9,239.79
- Current Price: $9,171.55
BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, the bulls face an immediate resistance stack from $9,200-$9,250, which has the 15-min Previous Low, one-hour Previous Low, one-hour Previous High, 4-hour Previous High, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.
Another strong resistance level lies at $9,400, which has the 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-week 61.8% and one-month 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels.
Ethereum
- Open: $232.41
- Current Price: $230.25
ETH/USD lacks healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, ETH/USD has strong resistance at $232. This level has the 15-min Previous High, one-hour Previous HIgh, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-week 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, 15-min SMA 5 and 15-min SMA 100.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1815
- Current Price: $0.1832
XRP/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $0.191 and $0.1795, respectively. The former has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point resistance-three and 4-hour SMA 100. The $0.1795 support level has the 4-hor Bollinger Band lower curve, Previous Month low and one-month Pivot Point support-one.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD gains ground, ahead of options expiry
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,211 after a short-lived dip to the intraday low of $9,079. Bitcoin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Friday as the market waits for the massive options expiry later during the day.
XRP/USD threatens major support below $0.1800
XRP/USD dropped below $0.1800 and touched the intraday low at $0/1784. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0,1890, down 1% both on a day-to-day basis and since the start of Friday.
ETH/USD bears unrelenting towards $200
Ethereum has in the last 48 hours bled profusely due to the rejection at $250. The second attempt at clearing the psychological level ended in dire losses as Ethereum spiraled under $230.
XTZ/USD bears threaten daily SMA100
Tezos (XTZ) dropped to $2.45 ahead of the European opening on Friday. The coin has lost over 1% of its value in a matter of minutes amid increased bearish pressure across the board.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.