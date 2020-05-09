Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: BTC/USD and ETH/USD face lack of resistance levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,806.63

Current Price: $9,872.50

BTC/USD has a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside, giving bulls a clear path to $11,000. On the downside, there are three healthy support levels at $9,700, $9,500 ad $8,750.

$9,700 has the one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 200, one-week Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, while $9,500 has the Previous week and month highs. Finally, $8,750 has the one-week 38.2% and one-month 23.6 Fibonacci retracement levels.

Ethereum

Open : $211.53

Current Price: $213.20

ETH/USD has a lack of strong resistance, giving the buyers a clear path to $240. Price has healthy support at $191, which has the one-day SMA 100, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point support-two and Previous week low.

Ripple

Open: $0.2187

Current Price: $0.219

The $0.2375 resistance level has the Previous week and month high. On the downside, the lone support level is at $0.2055, which has the one-day Pivot Point support-two and the one-day Bollinger Band middle curve.

