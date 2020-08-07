Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: XRP/USD drops below $0.30 – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $11,773

$11,773 Current Price: $11,596.40

BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, we have one healthy support at $11,475, which has the Previous Week high, Previous Month high and one-day Pivot Point support-two, among others.

Ethereum

Open: $395

$395 Current Price: $380.80

ETH/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $393 and $365, respectively. The former is highlighted by the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day Previous Low, while the latter has the Previous Year high, one-week Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day SMA 10.

Ripple

Open : $0.3031

: $0.3031 Current Price: $0.2948

XRP/USD has dropped below the $0.30-level. There is a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, we have healthy support levels at $0.29 and $0.2625. $0.29 has the one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level and one-month Pivot Point resistance-one, among others. Finally, the $0.2625-level has the Previous Week high and Previous Month high.

