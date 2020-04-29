Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple face significant upside potential with lack of strong resistance levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $7,758.34

$7,758.34 Current Price: $7,806.50

BTC/USD has healthy support at $7,775, which has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% and 61.8% retracement levels, 15-min and one-hour Bollinger Band middle curves, one-hour and 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour and 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min and one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200.

Ethereum

Open : $196.65

: $196.65 Current Price: $198.55

ETH/USD has a stack of support levels from $195.50-$197, which has the one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% and 61.8% retracement levels, 4-hour Previous Low, Previous Week high, 4-hour and one-day SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min and one-hour SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.

Ripple

Open: $0.2145

$0.2145 Current Price: $0.2156

XRP/USD has two healthy support levels on the downside at $0.214 and $0.1925. The former has the 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% and one-week Fibonacci 161.8% retracement levels.

Finally, the $0.1925-level has the one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and 4-hour SMA 100.

