Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: ETH/USD and XRP/USD lacks strong resistance levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open : $9,423.50

: $9,423.50 Current Price: $9,356.80

BTC/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $9,425 and $9,250, respectively. $9,425 has the one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, 4-hour Previous High, 4-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 10 and 15-min SMA 100.

$9,250 support level has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 4-hour and one-day Bollinger Band middle curves.

Ethereum

Open: $220.60

$220.60 Current Price: $220.80

ETH/USD has no strong resistance levels so further price growth can be expected. On the other hand, there are four healthy support levels $219, $216, $209 and $205.

$219 has the one-day Previous Low, one-hour Bollinger band lower curve, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve and 4-hour SMA 10, while $216 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level,

$209 has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200. Finally, $205 has the one-day Bollinger Band middle curve and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

Ripple

Open: $0.1975

$0.1975 Current Price: $0.1969

XRP/USD has no strong resistance levels on the upside. However, there is only one healthy support at $0.1765, which has the one-month Pivot Point support-one and Previous Year low.

