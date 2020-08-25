Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: ETH and XRP lack healthy support levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $11,756.81

$11,756.81 Current price: $11,744

BTC/USD has one strong resistance level at $11,900, which has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, daily Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day Previous High, among others.

On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $11,725 and $11,500. The former has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Ethereum

Open: $407.90

$407.90 Current price: $406.49

ETH/USD lacks healthy support on the downside. The bulls face strong resistance at $410, highlighted by the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Ripple

Open: $0.2887

$0.2887 Current price: $0.2880

Quite like ETH/USD, XRP/USD also happens to lack healthy support. On the upside, we have one strong resistance level at $0.291, which has the monthly Pivot Point one resistance-one and one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

