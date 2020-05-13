Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open : $8,823.30

: $8,823.30 Current Price: $9,317.95

BTC/USD faces strong resistance at $9,500, which has the Previous Month high and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. There are no healthy support on the downside.

Ethereum

Open : $189.85

: $189.85 Current Price: $199

ETH/USD bulls face no strong resistance on the upside. On the downside, the $190.10 support level has the 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day and one-month 38.2% retracement levels.

Ripple

Open: $0.197

$0.197 Current Price: $0.201

XRP/USD has three strong resistance levels at $0.2065, $0.2107 and $0.221. $0.2065 has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-two and one-day SMA 5. $0.2107 has the one-day SMA 10 and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, while $0.22 has the one-week 63.8% and one-month 23.6% retracement levels.

On the downside, there is healthy support at $0.196, which has the one-day and one-month 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.

