Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD and XRP/USD lack healthy support – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD and XRP/USD have no healthy support levels.

Both BTC/USD and ETH/USD have two strong resistance levels, each.

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open : $9,376.86

: $9,376.86 Current Price: $9,307.30

BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels, while it has two strong resistance levels at $9,375 and $9,685. $9,375 has the 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, one-day 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, 15-min Previous High, one-hour previous High, 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 100.

The $9,685-level has the one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-month 23.6%, one-week 61.8% and one-day 161.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.

Ethereum

Open : $231.23

: $231.23 Current Price: $229.20

ETH/USD has two strong resistance levels at $231 and $239. $231 has the 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-day 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, one-month 23.6% retracement level, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 100.

The $239 resistance level has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-two, one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level and 4-hour SMA 100.

On the downside, there is one healthy support at $229.50, which has the 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, one-day Bollinger Band lower curve, one-day Pivot Point support-one, one-day Previous Low, one-hour Previous Low and 4-hour Previous Low.

Ripple

Open: $0.1898

$0.1898 Current Price: $0.1874

XRP/USD lacks healthy support on the downside. The price has one strong resistance level at $0.19, which has the one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, 4-hour SMA 10, one-day, one-week and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement levels.

