Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC and ETH hampered by immediate resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $12,303.29

Current Price: $12,065.45

BTC/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $12,260 and $11,550, respectively. The former has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. The $11,550 level is highlighted by the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point support-two and Previous Month high.

Ethereum

Open: $431.32

Current Price: $426.70

ETH/USD has only one level of note, which is the $435 resistance level. The one-month Pivot Point resistance-two highlights it.

Ripple

Open: $0.3157

Current Price: $0.3057

XRP/USD has a plethora of strong resistance and support levels. There are two strong resistance levels at $0.3185 and $0.3215. The former has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-week Pivot Point resistance-one. The $0.3215 level is highlighted by the monthly Pivot Point one resistance-two.

Now, let's look at the support levels. Firstly, $0.294 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. Up next, we have the $0.29-level, which has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day Bollinger Band middle curve. Finally, the $0.27-level has the daily Pivot Point one support-three and Previous Week low.



