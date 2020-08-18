Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC and ETH hampered by immediate resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $12,303.29
- Current Price: $12,065.45
BTC/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $12,260 and $11,550, respectively. The former has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. The $11,550 level is highlighted by the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point support-two and Previous Month high.
Ethereum
- Open: $431.32
- Current Price: $426.70
ETH/USD has only one level of note, which is the $435 resistance level. The one-month Pivot Point resistance-two highlights it.
Ripple
- Open: $0.3157
- Current Price: $0.3057
XRP/USD has a plethora of strong resistance and support levels. There are two strong resistance levels at $0.3185 and $0.3215. The former has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-week Pivot Point resistance-one. The $0.3215 level is highlighted by the monthly Pivot Point one resistance-two.
Now, let's look at the support levels. Firstly, $0.294 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. Up next, we have the $0.29-level, which has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day Bollinger Band middle curve. Finally, the $0.27-level has the daily Pivot Point one support-three and Previous Week low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
