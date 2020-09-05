Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: All three lack healthy support – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Current Price: $10,478

$10,478 Open:$10,169.70

BTC/USD lacks healthy support in the downside. On the upside, the first resistance it faces is at $10,600, which has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and the Previous Month low. After that, we have the $11,450-level, which has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. Finally, the $11,600 resistance level has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

Ethereum

Current Price: $388

$388 Open: $382.15

ETH/USD also lacks healthy support on the downside. Plus, it only has one resistance level of note. That level is at $403, which has the Fibonacci one-day 38.2%, one-month 38.2% and one-week 23.6% retracement levels.

Ripple

Current Price :$0.2552

:$0.2552 Open:$0.2445

XRP/USD has immediate resistance at $0.256, which has the Previous Week low and weekly Pivot Point one support-one.

