Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: All three lack healthy support – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Current Price: $10,478
- Open:$10,169.70
BTC/USD lacks healthy support in the downside. On the upside, the first resistance it faces is at $10,600, which has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and the Previous Month low. After that, we have the $11,450-level, which has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. Finally, the $11,600 resistance level has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
Ethereum
- Current Price: $388
- Open: $382.15
ETH/USD also lacks healthy support on the downside. Plus, it only has one resistance level of note. That level is at $403, which has the Fibonacci one-day 38.2%, one-month 38.2% and one-week 23.6% retracement levels.
Ripple
- Current Price:$0.2552
- Open:$0.2445
XRP/USD has immediate resistance at $0.256, which has the Previous Week low and weekly Pivot Point one support-one.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin seems poised to fill CME gap at $9,600, but how likely would it be?
The flagship cryptocurrency has been on a downward spiral for a couple of days now. The declines commenced just after BTC failed to hold above $12,000 following a breakout earlier this week.
ETH contract calls on steroids, price may follow the lead
Ethereum's collapse gathered pace after the price broke below the critical support level of $400. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $388.79, down nearly 11% from this time on Thursday.
TRX/USD continues surging, but different technical metrics spell trouble
TRON's TRX has been one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-20 recently. The coin has gained over 15% on a day-to-day basis and over 80% on a weekly basis.
XRP/USD is not out of woods as long as it stays below $0.31
Ripple's XRP regained ground after a severe sell-off to $0.2400 during early Asian hours on Friday. Currently, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2640, having gained over 7% since the start of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.