Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: All three coins face strong resistance levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $11,899
- Current Price: $11,315.60
BTC/USD has two strong resistance levels upfront at $12,300 and $11,600. The former is highlighted by the one-week Pivot Point resistance-one and one-month Pivot Point resistance-one. The latter has the one-day Previous Low and one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, among others.
On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $10,600 and $9,950. The former has the Previous Week Low, while the latter has the one-week Pivot Point support-two and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
Ethereum
- Open: $395.84
- Current Price: $374.46
ETH/USD has a strong resistance stack between $392-$395 which is highlighted by the 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-month Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
The $364 support level has the Previous Year High, while the $352-level has the one-day Bollinger Band middle curve and Previous Month high.
Ripple
- Open: $0.2947
- Current Price: $0.2794
XRP/USD lacks healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, we have one strong resistance level at $0.29, which has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
