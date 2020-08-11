Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: All three coins face strong resistance levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $11,899

$11,899 Current Price: $11,315.60

BTC/USD has two strong resistance levels upfront at $12,300 and $11,600. The former is highlighted by the one-week Pivot Point resistance-one and one-month Pivot Point resistance-one. The latter has the one-day Previous Low and one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, among others.

On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $10,600 and $9,950. The former has the Previous Week Low, while the latter has the one-week Pivot Point support-two and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

Ethereum

Open: $395.84

$395.84 Current Price: $374.46

ETH/USD has a strong resistance stack between $392-$395 which is highlighted by the 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-month Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

The $364 support level has the Previous Year High, while the $352-level has the one-day Bollinger Band middle curve and Previous Month high.

Ripple

Open : $0.2947

: $0.2947 Current Price: $0.2794

XRP/USD lacks healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, we have one strong resistance level at $0.29, which has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

