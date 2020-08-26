Top 3 Coins  Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Rippe: Bulls face immediate resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open:$11,756.80
- Current Price: $11,370. 58
BTC/USD hs strong resistance at $11,500 which has the one-day 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level, among others. There are no healthy support levels detected.
Ethereum
- Open: $407.90
- Current Price: $384.8
ETH/USD has one strong resistance at $408.50, which has the one-day Bollinger Band middle curve and one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. There are no healthy support levels detected.
Ripple
- Open: $0.2887
- Current Price: $0.2782
XRP/USD has two strong resistance levels at $0.278 and $0.2915. The former has the Previous Week low and the one-day 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Finally, the $0.2915-level has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and monthly Pivot Point one resistance-one.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analycyc: BTC/USD bears regain control, price moves towards $11,400
Bitcoin (BTC) dropped like a stone after a failed attempt to clear the local resistance created by 1-hour SMA100 at $11,650. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,460 and the downside momentum is gaining traction.
LEND/USD on retreat from all-time high
Aave's LEND is one of the best-performing digital tokens out of top-100 on Tuesday. The coin hit the all-time high at $0.7682 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.6880 by press time.
ETH/USD resumes the recovery, still capped by $400.00
Ethereum's ETH stopped the sell-off on approach to $387.00. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $391.00, down over 4% since the start of the day.
BCH/USD resumes downtrend, downside eyes $280
Bitcoin Cash has succumbed to more losses on Tuesday in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. On Friday, BCH advanced above $300 but traded a high of $305 before declines took on the weekend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.