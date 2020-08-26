Top 3 Coins  Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Rippe: Bulls face immediate resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open:$11,756.80

Current Price: $11,370. 58

BTC/USD hs strong resistance at $11,500 which has the one-day 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level, among others. There are no healthy support levels detected.

Ethereum

Open: $407.90

Current Price: $384.8

ETH/USD has one strong resistance at $408.50, which has the one-day Bollinger Band middle curve and one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. There are no healthy support levels detected.

Ripple

Open: $0.2887

Current Price: $0.2782

XRP/USD has two strong resistance levels at $0.278 and $0.2915. The former has the Previous Week low and the one-day 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Finally, the $0.2915-level has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and monthly Pivot Point one resistance-one.

