Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Bitcoin and Ethereum face strong resistance just as they approach critical psychological levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $7,704.30
- Current Price: $7,774.70
BTC/USD is on the verge of breaking above the key $7,800 psychological level but faces key resistance at $7,777.75. It has the 15-min and one-hour Previous Lows, 4-hour and one-day Previous Highs, 15-min, one-hour and 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min and one-hour SMA 20, 15-min SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100, 15-min and one-hour Bollinger Band middle curves. On the downside, healthy support lies at $7,380, which has the one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level and daily Pivot Point support-three.
Ethereum
- Open: $197.75
- Current Price: $197.08
ETH/USD faces resistance at $199.75 before it could enter the $200 psychological level. The 199.75-level has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-one, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-hour and one-day Bollinger Band upper curves. There aren’t any healthy support levels on the downside.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1965
- Current Price: $0.1977
XRP/USD faces no strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there is healthy support at $0.1965, which has the one-hour Previous Low, 15-min and 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curves, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
