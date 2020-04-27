Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Bitcoin and Ethereum face strong resistance just as they approach critical psychological levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $7,704.30

$7,704.30 Current Price: $7,774.70

BTC/USD is on the verge of breaking above the key $7,800 psychological level but faces key resistance at $7,777.75. It has the 15-min and one-hour Previous Lows, 4-hour and one-day Previous Highs, 15-min, one-hour and 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min and one-hour SMA 20, 15-min SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100, 15-min and one-hour Bollinger Band middle curves. On the downside, healthy support lies at $7,380, which has the one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level and daily Pivot Point support-three.

Ethereum

Open : $197.75

: $197.75 Current Price: $197.08

ETH/USD faces resistance at $199.75 before it could enter the $200 psychological level. The 199.75-level has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-one, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-hour and one-day Bollinger Band upper curves. There aren’t any healthy support levels on the downside.

Ripple

Open: $0.1965

$0.1965 Current Price: $0.1977

XRP/USD faces no strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there is healthy support at $0.1965, which has the one-hour Previous Low, 15-min and 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curves, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200.

