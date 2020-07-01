Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,134.76

$9,134.76 Current Price: $9,236.36

BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there is a healthy support level at $9,225. This level has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 4-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.

Ethereum

Open: $225.69

$225.69 Current Price: $231.19

ETH/USD lacks healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, there is a strong resistance level at $233.50. This level has the 15-min Previous High, one-hour Previous High, 4-hour Previous High, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve and 15-min SMA 5.

Ripple

Open: $0.1754

$0.1754 Current Price: $0.1771

XRP/USD lacks healthy support and has a strong resistance level at $0.187. This level has the one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-week 61.8% and one-month 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels.

