Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: BTC/USD faces immediate resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $11,327.13

$11,327.13 Current Price: $11,522

BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels on the downside. The bulls face immediate resistance at $11,550. This level has the Previous Month high nad Previous Week low.

Ethereum

Open: $383.27

$383.27 Current Price: $394.28

ETH/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. The price is well-supported at $392 and $364. The former has the 4-hour Previous Low, while the latter has the Previous Year high.

Ripple

Open : $0.2645

: $0.2645 Current Price: $0.2716

XRP/USD has strong resistance levels at $0.28 and $0.29-$0.292. The former has the Previous Week low and daily Pivot Point one resistance-one. The $0.29-$0.292 stack has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, monthly Pivot Point one resistance-one and daily Pivot Point one resistance-two.

On the downside, we have healthy support at $0.2625, which has the Previous Month high and one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

