Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: BTC/USD and ETH/USD lacks healthy support levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,092.43

Current Price: $9,098.49

BTC/USD and ETH/USD have no healthy support levels. BTC/USD has strong resistance at $9,500, which has the one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point resistance-two, SMA 50 and SMA 200.

Ethereum

Open : $226.50

Current Price: $226.53

ETH/USD faces immediate resistance at $228, which has the one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-hour Previous High, Previous Week low, 15-min SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, 4-hour SMA 50,15-min SMA 100.

Ripple

Open: $0.1748

Current Price: $0.1773

XRP/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $0.187 and $0.176, respectively.

$0.187 has the one-month 38.2% and one-week 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels. $0.176 has the one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, Previous Year Low, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.