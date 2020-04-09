Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: Bears take control as short-term market correction begins

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

BTC/USD has dropped from $7,369 to $7,308. There is a strong resistance level on the upside at $7,350 which has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-hour and 4-hour Previous Lows, 15-min Bollinger band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 10 and 15-min SMA 200.

On the downside, healthy support lies at $7,250, which has the one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point support-one and 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.

Ethereum

ETH/USD dropped from $173.31 to $171.12. Unlike Bitcoin and Ripple, Ethereum doesn’t have any strong resistance levels on the upside. There is a healthy support level at $171.50, which has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-hour and 4-hour Previous Lows, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.

Ripple

XRP/USD fell from $0.20 to $0.1995. On the upside, there is strong resistance at $0.2015, which has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Bollinger band upper curve, 4-hour Previous Low, 15-min Previous High, one-hour Previous High, 15-min and 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 15-min and one-day SMA 50.

On the downside, good support lies at $0.179, which sees the confluence of the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and 4-hour SMA 200.

