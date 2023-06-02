Token unlocks trouble the market despite the events’ role in project stability

- The crypto market is bracing for a wave of token unlocks in June, expecting significant price shifts and market dynamics.
- The events have caused a slump in related token prices as supply increased against constant or reduced demand.
- More unlocks are expected across June, with investors bracing and positioning themselves strategically.
Token unlocks help maneuver volatility in the market as the releases bring opportunities for increased liquidity and, therefore, potential gains. Nevertheless, akin to the laws of demand and supply, the events lead to a fall in crypto prices for some assets. The price slump comes from a suddenly increased supply against a constant or reduced demand and panic selling. Over the first week of June, around nine ecosystems will see huge chunks of their tokens released, as reported, with the speculation already causing a steady slump in prices. However, reversals, or lack thereof, are expected as market players adjust their portfolios.
Also Read: Galxe, Optimism, and 1INCH set for volatility as $350 million token unlocks loom
Token unlocks could be a threat or an opportunity
Token unlocks may be a threat to the market for the short term, disrupting uptrends by increasing the circulating supply. Moreover, token unlocks are also known to cause uncertainty in the market, which explains why some traders sell immediately after the event.
Notable investors:— Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) June 1, 2023
One investor sold immediately after unlocking.
Wallet Address:- 0xbbcd127865439464ca67470f2f291f250a66c9de
This two Investors haven't sold any tokens after 3 unlocks:-
Wallet addresses:-
1)- 0x4942b20750163675DDf004476FFE46626652dfD0 &
2)-… pic.twitter.com/UNGOmiApDE
Notably, such sell-offs contribute to downward pressure, ultimately leading to a prolonged downtrend for the asset.
Nevertheless, the impact of token unlocks is not universally negative. For example, there are instances when a project demonstrates solid progress and positive momentum after the event. When this happens, the unlock is considered a sign of confidence among community members, drawing in more investors and potentially driving the price higher. This underscores the multifaceted effects of token unlocks on price dynamics.
Factors influencing how a market reacts to token unlocks
Certain factors could influence the market's reaction to a token unlock event. Among them are the unlock's size and the project's overall reputation. In certain cases, a significant unlock could provoke or trigger panic selling, particularly where investors fear a price drop. On the other hand, a well-regarded project, coupled with the expectation of the unlock (not a surprise to community members), could bolster investor confidence by increasing liquidity and demonstrating the longevity prospects of the project.
As such, smart traders can take advantage of the ensuing price declines to enter long positions for select assets and be part of the next rally once the market corrects.
Data from Token Unlocks Dashboard shows that June is populated with many unlocks, with the scheduling and statistics suggesting intense tokenomics for the concerned coins. Notably, while some blockchain projects are already underway with their respective unlocks, others are yet to come, with the dashboard showing an estimated total of $619.4 million in tokens set to be released to the market.
Note, find the full list on TokenUnlocks.app
Ripple price reacts to June 1 token unlock
Ripple (XRP) was en route north after a May 25 breakout that saw the remittance token leap 20% to a new local high. However, the rally was interrupted on May 31, barely hours before the network unleashed tokens worth $500 million. The subsequent price action has resulted in a 5% dip thus far, giving sideline investors a chance to join the bandwagon before the next train leaves the station.
The pullback could see Ripple price obey the demand zone at around $0.46 before a northward push. A demand zone constitutes a price range signaling a sharp uptrend's beginning, either a bullish reversal or an uptrend continuation. In the case of XRP, this would be a bullish reversal.
Within the demand zone, there is accumulation. After Ripple price tests the demand zone, a bullish breakout could see XRP explode 20%, clearing the equal highs around $0.52 to tag the $0.55 resistance level.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Failure to do so could see Ripple price fall through to collect liquidity around the $0.41-0.40 price range where the candle wicks of the second week of May lie.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin likely to remain in red through the next quarter if history is any indication
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a monthly close at $27,210, noting a -6.92% return for May. The last-minute slide in BTC put an end to the four-month bullish streak that kickstarted the 2023 rally.
Ethereum vs. SEC: Implications of Wahis’ insider trading settlement on ETH
Ethereum (ETH) is the subject of a new controversy, with the second-largest crypto finding itself in the rut after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settled its insider trading case against the Wahi brothers.
Justin Sun’s TRON hits all-time high of 10.9M daily transactions, braving crypto winter
Justin Sun, the founder of TRON – one of the largest decentralized blockchain DAO ecosystems in crypto – shared a new milestone for the token on Thursday. TRON processed 10.9 million in daily transactions, hitting a record high.
Ethereum fees decline by 70% from 2023 highs as top DeFi protocols lose users
Ethereum is currently facing trouble in the spot market due to the broader market bearishness as well as investors' skepticism. But while the spot market only recently took a turn for the worse, the DeFi space has been only negative for a long time.
Bitcoin: BTC delays inevitable crash to $25,000
Bitcoin price is delaying a crash that has been brewing for roughly two weeks. A failure to push higher could result in a steep correction next week. The troubling macroeconomic conditions could be key in catalyzing and trigger a nosedive for BTC holders.