TIME Magazine to hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet and create crypto video series

- TIME Magazine will be creating a video series in partnership with Grayscale on cryptocurrencies.
- The publisher and its CEO will be paid in Bitcoin.
- TIME will be keeping Bitcoin on its balance sheet, following the footsteps of Tesla.
Cryptocurrency fund manager Grayscale Investments has just announced that it will partner with TIME Magazine to produce a series of crypto-related videos.
TIME to keep Bitcoin
Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein announced on Twitter that TIME Magazine has partnered with the investment firm to create an educational series aimed at covering cryptocurrency-related content.
To be released this summer, TIME and its president Keith Grossman have agreed to be paid in Bitcoin. Further, the publishing company will continue to hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet instead of immediately converting the cryptocurrency into fiat.
TIME Magazine joins the likes of Tesla, which has previously announced that it has started to accept Bitcoin for the payment of their cars – and will continue to keep BTC on their balance sheet.
The legacy media brand is no stranger to the crypto world. TIME was a part of the NFT mania, selling three of its covers as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
TIME’s decision to keep Bitcoin on its balance sheet could be the first of many prominent media brands. According to its job post, the company has openly been seeking a new CFO who is comfortable with “Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies,” according to its job post.
This news has led to speculation of whether Salesforce, also owned by Marc Benioff, would consider keeping Bitcoin on its balance sheet as well. TIME Magazine was purchased by Benioff, the founder and CEO of Salesforce, for $190 million roughly three years ago.
Benioff invested in blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis through his investment fund TIME Ventures, indicating confidence in the crypto industry’s future.
One of the first major institutions to start keeping Bitcoin on its balance sheet, MicroStrategy made another step in its “commitment to Bitcoin” by announcing that it will pay some of its board directors in the cryptocurrency. The Nasdaq-listed firm stated that its non-employee board members would be compensated in Bitcoin.
An influx of institutions could join TIME, MicroStrategy, Tesla, and Square for their approach toward holding Bitcoin. Paired with the number of major traditional banks, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley offering crypto-related products to their clients, institutional adoption of Bitcoin is evidently not slowing down anytime soon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Stellar top could be near as funding rates are overextended
XLM price has experienced a massive 60% rally in the past two weeks, cracking the previous all-time high of $0.60 established on February 13. However, Stellar did not get any continuation moves above this point, and it is trading at $0.581 at the time of writing.
VeChain price at risk of a pullback as technicals spell trouble for the bulls
VeChain price is up by 70% in the recent two weeks, hitting a new all-time high of $0.147 on April 10. However, the digital asset seems poised for a correction after such a colossal rally.
XRP comes to a standstill while BTC and ETH are getting started
The cryptocurrency market seems tightly wound, especially the altcoins, whose funding rates show a massive spike of late. Such a condition reveals that the speculators are betting on an upward move in asset prices.
The Graph is on a clear path to 30% upswing
In the past five days, The Graph managed to confirm a 12-hour uptrend and shifted the odds back in favor of the bulls. The digital asset faces low resistance ahead according, to key on-chain metrics.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.