Tim Draper believes Bitcoin will still hit $250,000 by 2023, speaking in a recent interview.

- Bitcoin (BTC) price to still hit $250,000 says Tim Draper
- Bitcoin status as a safe haven asset could see investors may be waiting a little longer than planned for his big six-figure price targets.
Tim Draper is calling for Bitcoin (BTC) price to still hit $250,000, but says status as a safe haven asset could see investors be waiting a little longer than planned,
He said in his interview with Yahoo! Finance:
People have consolidated towards Bitcoin” Speaking in an interview with Yahoo! Finance on Aug. 9, the notoriously bullish Draper doubled down on his prediction that Bitcoin will hit $250,000 by 2023. Due to current trends, however, there might be a slight delay to the giant price tag becoming reality. “It’s consolidated more than I thought it would. I thought there would be many more competitors at this point that were really relevant, but people have consolidated towards Bitcoin because it’s decentralized.
Tim Draper is well known across the cryptocurrency space for his Bitcoin price predictions, something he has noted on several occasions over the years. In terms of time frame for his calls are for somewhere in the next four years. Predicting;
$250,000 by 2022, and I’m hedging a little, maybe Q1 2023,
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD hibernates under $12,000 - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound during early Asian hours as the market cannot decide where to go next. The upside momentum has faded away on an unsuccessful attempt to break above $12,000, which creates downside risks for the coin ahead of the weekend.
ETH/USD consolidates daily losses before testing critical $200 handle
After climbing to its highest level since July 14 at $239.45 on Tuesday, Ethereum (ETH/USD) reversed its direction and closed the previous three days in the negative territory.
Ripple's Garlinghouse: Facebook likely to have trust problem with Libra
“Whatever you may think about Facebook, on the trust vector they’ve let the public down," Garlinghouse noted. "I think that creates some headwinds and you’ve seen that manifest itself in the regulatory engagement.”
After a decent run, Litecoin looks like it might be trying to break lower
LTC/USD rallied all the way from 22.37 to 147.27 between December 2018 to June 2019. Now it seems that prices are breaking lower towards the support level at 76.46. The price action has been looking pretty bearish since the upside rejection of 106.86 six sessions ago.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...