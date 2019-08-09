Tim Draper believes Bitcoin will still hit $250,000 by 2023, speaking in a recent interview.

Bitcoin (BTC) price to still hit $250,000 says Tim Draper

He said in his interview with Yahoo! Finance:

People have consolidated towards Bitcoin” Speaking in an interview with Yahoo! Finance on Aug. 9, the notoriously bullish Draper doubled down on his prediction that Bitcoin will hit $250,000 by 2023. Due to current trends, however, there might be a slight delay to the giant price tag becoming reality. “It’s consolidated more than I thought it would. I thought there would be many more competitors at this point that were really relevant, but people have consolidated towards Bitcoin because it’s decentralized.

Tim Draper is well known across the cryptocurrency space for his Bitcoin price predictions, something he has noted on several occasions over the years. In terms of time frame for his calls are for somewhere in the next four years.