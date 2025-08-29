- Solana is less than 20% away from the $250 resistance, hovering around $200.
- Momentum indicators on the daily chart support a bullish thesis for SOL.
- Top 5 Solana treasury companies bought over $166 million in SOL in the last thirty days.
- The total value of assets locked in Solana’s chain climbed nearly 15% in the same timeframe.
Solana (SOL) is trading near the $200 support level on Friday. The Ethereum alternative token could target the $250 resistance, while several factors fuel a bullish thesis for the altcoin.
The three key catalysts are institutional demand, rising value of assets locked in the Solana blockchain and the momentum indicators on the daily SOL/USDT price chart.
Solana sees rise in institutional demand
Data from crypto intelligence tracker CoinGecko tracks institutions that hold Solana tokens in their treasury. The top five firms tracked by CoinGecko hold over 4.2 million SOL tokens. These firms have added $166 million worth of Solana to their holdings over the last thirty days, per CoinGecko.
The five firms are tracked across two countries and the value of their SOL holdings climbed over 15% in the last 24 hours.
Solana treasury holdings | Source: CoinGecko
Total value of assets locked in Solana climbs 15%
Data from TheBlock shows that Solana’s Total Value of assets Locked (TVL) on the chain has climbed to $11.63 billion on Thursday from $10.22 billion on July 28, a nearly 15% increase within thirty days. The TVL is a metric considered indicative of a platform’s utility and user trust.
Solana TVL | Source: TheBlock
The increase in Solana’s TVL supports a bullish narrative for the token.
Solana eyes retest of $250 resistance
The SOL/USDT daily chart shows that Solana has been in an uptrend since April. The Ethereum alternative token hovers close to its $200 support, less than 15% away from the $250 resistance.
The two key resistances are $228.24 and $247.18. These levels coincide with the upper boundary of a Fair Value Gap (FVG) on the daily chart. If Solana sees a daily candlestick close above these levels, it could target the all-time high at $295.83.
Looking down, SOL could find support at $200, a key level for the altcoin, and at $175.
Two key momentum indicators, Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), support a bullish thesis for Solana on the daily chart. The RSI reads 63 and the MACD shows green histogram bars above the neutral line, meaning that there is a positive underlying momentum in the SOL price trend with room for further upside before entering overbought conditions.
SOL/USDT daily price chart | Source: TradingView
Solana’s re-test of its previous all-time high could bring the $300 level into play, as the token would enter in a price discovery phase.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP steadies after recent sell-off
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) remain steady around their key support levels on Friday after correcting by nearly 2%, 7%, and 3%, respectively, so far this week. Buyers stepping in at these key support levels could hint at potential recovery for the top three cryptocurrencies.
Crypto Gainers: Pyth Network rallies with live US GDP data on-chain, Pump.fun, and POL follow
Pyth Network (PYTH), Pump.fun (PUMP) and POL (POL) gained over 99% on Thursday, fueled by the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data integration. Pump. Fun and POL follow the gains underpinned by buyback programs and the demands of the on-chain Philippine national budget, respectively.
CFTC guideline invites foreign exchanges under FBOT framework
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a Staff Letter on Thursday clarifying that foreign exchanges, including crypto-focused entities, can begin offering their products to US residents under its foreign board of trade (FBOT) registration framework.
Bitcoin crashes to $110k on whale dump as stagflation fears mount
Bitcoin entered the week with fragile footing — and it didn’t take much to spark panic. A whale offloaded nearly 24,000 BTC (~$2.7 billion), causing Bitcoin to collapse from $117,400 to as low as $110,000 in a matter of hours. This move erased more than $550 million in leveraged longs, exposing just how vulnerable liquidity remains when large players strike.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
