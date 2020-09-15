Theta Price Prediction: THETA cracking $0.59 would create an explosive breakout

- Theta is currently trading at $0.533, and it's getting close to the all-time high at $0.589.
- Theta's trading volume has been slowly declining over the past 30 days.
Theta had a major bull rally, well before any of the more prominent names did. The digital asset saw a 1,540% price increase from March's low to the peak by the end of May. The $0.589 level remained as the most critical resistance level and was re-tested on August 24.
THETA/USD daily chart
After re-testing the critical resistance level at $0.589, bulls are currently pushing Theta towards it again. The initial rejection on August 24 took Theta down to $0.37, but the price managed to bounce back up above the 10-SMA.
Theta's price is currently retracing from $0.549 and could continue pulling back until meeting with the 10-SMA like in the past before the next leg up. The trading volume of Theta across all exchanges has been dropping since August 26. The price has been going up since September 5, but trading volume hasn't, this could indicate that bulls are weaker than it seems in the long-term.
THETA/USD 4-hour chart
There are certainly no red-flags in the short-term for Theta as the digital asset has clearly established several higher lows creating a strong uptrend.
IOMAP Theta chart
The IOMAP chart also seems to be absolutely in favor of the bulls as there is a strong support level at $0.532 and almost no resistance at $0.5539 or above. However, strong support doesn't equate a breakout, and the lack of trading volume could be concerning to investors looking to enter long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC bulls' relentless thrust to $12,000
Bitcoin price diced through the weekend resistance at $11,600, kick-starting the much-anticipated rally to $12,000. The enviable price action seems to have confirmed a triangle breakout previously discussed by the FXStreet team.
Binance Coin (BNB) runs out of luck as Binance accused of laundering $9 million
Binance Coin, BNB, hit the new high of $31.27 before the tide changed. The coin dropped below $30.00 to trade at $28.70 by press time. While BNB/USD is still over 27% higher week-on-week, the technical indicators send warning signals.
XMR’s privacy could be compromised, price breakdown to $75 impends
It is obvious why governments around the world do not have a liking for privacy-oriented cryptocurrencies. Governments and their institutions do not like to be in the dark.
NEO forms a double top but the bullish sentiment persists
NEO established the 2020-high on August 30 at $22.9. Around two weeks later, the digital asset managed to touch $22.53 and pulled back, forming what is known as a double top, a bearish pattern.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.