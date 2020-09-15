Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Most of the coins have followed the bullish mood of the market, however, there are some exceptions. Mainly, Chainlink (LINK) and Binance Coin (BNB) are the only losers among the Top 10 cryptocurrencies.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The key data for Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) today:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Ethereum ETH $42,322,833,036 $375.83 $18,876,442,978 0.47% XRP XRP $11,147,301,746 $0.247485 $1,940,522,653 0.66% Bitcoin Cash BCH $4,363,353,604 $235.62 $3,484,976,436 4.22%

ETH/USD

Yesterday, Ethereum (ETH) buying volumes exceeded average and, during the day, buyers retraced the price from the 2HEMA55 to an uptrend. In the morning, volumes decreased; therefore, it has not been possible to overcome the green trend line yet.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

If buyers continue the bullish onslaught, then they can test the target level of $400 and gain a foothold in the green upward channel. In the event that resistance at the lower border of the channel reverses the price downward, with low market activity, the pair may hold at the level of $360. With a jump in volatility, the decline may reach the support of $320.

Ethereum is trading at $373.47 at press time.

XRP/USD

Yesterday, buyers were able to continue recovering from the level of average prices and came close to the resistance of $0.25. On the daily time frame, the Stoch RSI indicator lines show potential for the continuation of the recovery to the $0.265 area. Thus, the probability of a breakout of the $0.25 level is still relevant.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

However, while we do not see a major buyer who could continue this rise, and if the pair fails to gain a foothold above the $0.25 mark, then the XRP price might roll back to the $0.23 support.