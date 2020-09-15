Cover image via www.tradingview.com
Most of the coins have followed the bullish mood of the market, however, there are some exceptions. Mainly, Chainlink (LINK) and Binance Coin (BNB) are the only losers among the Top 10 cryptocurrencies.
The key data for Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) today:
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Market Cap
|
Price
|
Volume (24h)
|
Change (24h)
|
Ethereum
|
ETH
|$42,322,833,036
|$375.83
|$18,876,442,978
|0.47%
|
XRP
|
XRP
|$11,147,301,746
|$0.247485
|$1,940,522,653
|0.66%
|
Bitcoin Cash
|
BCH
|$4,363,353,604
|$235.62
|$3,484,976,436
|4.22%
ETH/USD
Yesterday, Ethereum (ETH) buying volumes exceeded average and, during the day, buyers retraced the price from the 2HEMA55 to an uptrend. In the morning, volumes decreased; therefore, it has not been possible to overcome the green trend line yet.
If buyers continue the bullish onslaught, then they can test the target level of $400 and gain a foothold in the green upward channel. In the event that resistance at the lower border of the channel reverses the price downward, with low market activity, the pair may hold at the level of $360. With a jump in volatility, the decline may reach the support of $320.
Ethereum is trading at $373.47 at press time.
XRP/USD
Yesterday, buyers were able to continue recovering from the level of average prices and came close to the resistance of $0.25. On the daily time frame, the Stoch RSI indicator lines show potential for the continuation of the recovery to the $0.265 area. Thus, the probability of a breakout of the $0.25 level is still relevant.
However, while we do not see a major buyer who could continue this rise, and if the pair fails to gain a foothold above the $0.25 mark, then the XRP price might roll back to the $0.23 support.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC bulls' relentless thrust to $12,000
Bitcoin price diced through the weekend resistance at $11,600, kick-starting the much-anticipated rally to $12,000. The enviable price action seems to have confirmed a triangle breakout previously discussed by the FXStreet team.
Binance Coin (BNB) runs out of luck as Binance accused of laundering $9 million
Binance Coin, BNB, hit the new high of $31.27 before the tide changed. The coin dropped below $30.00 to trade at $28.70 by press time. While BNB/USD is still over 27% higher week-on-week, the technical indicators send warning signals.
XMR’s privacy could be compromised, price breakdown to $75 impends
It is obvious why governments around the world do not have a liking for privacy-oriented cryptocurrencies. Governments and their institutions do not like to be in the dark.
NEO forms a double top but the bullish sentiment persists
NEO established the 2020-high on August 30 at $22.9. Around two weeks later, the digital asset managed to touch $22.53 and pulled back, forming what is known as a double top, a bearish pattern.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.