The upsurge in Bitcoin adoption by institutions to keep demand high for years – JPMorgan

- Institutions are likely to continue buying Bitcoin in the coming years, as adoption becomes mainstream.
- Bitcoin is holding above $19,000 after another rejection from $19,500.
Institutions worldwide have been increasing their uptake of Bitcoin, suggesting that adoption is currently on the express lane. According to JPMorgan Chase & Co, this demand could keep rising in the coming years.
Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company purchases $100 million of BTC.
JP Morgan narrowed down on Bitcoin's growing demand after the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. bought Bitcoin worth $100 million. The institutions buying Bitcoin have expanded from family offices and high net worth individuals to insurance firms and pension funds. According to Strategists at JPMorgan:
MassMutual's Bitcoin purchases represent another milestone in the Bitcoin adoption by institutional investors.
One can see the potential demand that could arise over the coming years as other insurance companies and pension funds follow MassMutual's example.
Bitcoin price seeking support above $19,000
The weekend session saw a significant recovery from the dip to $17,600. Demand is likely to have increased following the 11.5% fall from the yearly high. Bitcoin stepped towards $19,500 but hit a wall at $19,438.
A reversal is underway at the time of writing, with Bitcoin trading at $19,084. Support above $19,000 is crucial to sustaining the uptrend eyeing new yearly highs above $20,000.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index suggests that Bitcoin's short term outlook will remain bearish. A death cross is likely to form when the 100 Simple Moving Average crosses above the 50 SMA. Moreover, closing the day above $19,000 may call for more sell orders, hence the possibility of breakdown to $18,000 and $17,600, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC eyes records highs amid a symmetrical triangle, focus on Sunday’s close
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) staged an impressive bounce from almost two-week lows of $17,578 on Saturday. The most favorite crypto coin fell a hairline short of testing the $19K barrier amid a buying spree witnessed across the crypto board.
Stellar is breaking out, primed for 40% rally towards 0.2300
XLM/USDT is on the verge of confirming a descending triangle breakout on the 12H chart, having breached the falling trendline resistance at 0.1626. Acceptance above the latter could trigger a fresh 40% rally towards the measured target near 0.2270.
Ethereum Chart Analysis: ETH looks to regain $600 amid falling wedge breakout
ETH/USD is building onto Saturday’s recovery, as the bulls look to regain the $600 threshold amid a favorable technical setup on the four-hour chart. Falling wedge breakout confirmed on the 4H chart.
XRP bears stay hopeful inside two-week-old falling channel
XRP/USD drops to 0.5092 during the early trading hours of Monday. In doing so, the quote keeps Friday’s downbeat mood inside a descending trend channel formation established since November 29.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.