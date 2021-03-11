The Graph Price Prediction: GRT is headed lower in the short-term

- The Graph price is locked in a rising wedge formation.
- A failure to hold key support level projects a decline to $1.70.
- GRT rebound from February 23 low is corrective.
The Graph price gained over 1,100% between January and February, closing positive for seven straight weeks. Although a sharp 55% decline followed the tremendous bull rally, a continuation of the uptrend does not seem likely.
The Graph price risks outweigh the rewards
Since February 23, The Graph price has shaped a rising wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart. This technical formation is considered a reversal pattern even though it may not occur at the actual climax peak high.
On March 10, The Graph Price began attempting to break out around the $2.12 - $2.13 price range but has been met with selling pressure on seven of the last nine 4-hour candlesticks. To build on the negativity has been the lack of substantial volume supporting the breakout attempts which is consistent wedge formations.
The recent breakout attempt's throwback is a classic tell that the GRT is not ready to resume the uptrend. It also raises the odds that this cryptocurrency is heading lower in the coming days and maybe weeks.
The only line keeping the token from falling to the lower trendline at at $1.70 is the 23 four-hour simple moving average.
GRT/USD 4-hour chart
Even if GRT does generate a rally, it will face stiff resistance at the .618 Fibonacci retracement level of the February decline at $2.33. The Graph price will need to close above this hurdle on a 4-hour candlestick to negate the short-term negative outlook.
For now, the risks outweigh the rewards.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto risk appetite returns as Bitcoin cuts through $55,000
The cryptocurrency market has been sluggish over the past couple of weeks apart from selected altcoins which have continued to post double-digit gains, such as Enjin Coin (ENJ).
Ripple and Youtube will work together against XRP scams
Back in 2020, Ripple and its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, sued Youtube because the platform wasn't enforcing its own rules against fake accounts conducting fake XRP giveaways.
Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM seeks 30% upswing if it can pass key barrier
Cosmos has been trading sideways for the past two weeks. The digital asset is trading between two key levels that will determine the price action of ATOM for the next month.
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon explodes to new all-time highs ahead of Coinbase listing
Matic Network, most recently rebranded to Polygon will be listed on Coinbase alongside Skale and Sushi. Coinbase Ventures actually own MATIC tokens from a 2019 investment but stated that it doesn't plan to sell for the foreseeable future.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.