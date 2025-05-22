The Graph aims to enable secure cross-chain GRT transfers with Chainlink’s CCIP

- The Graph announced the integration of Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability protocol for cross-chain operations on Wednesday.
- With plans to deploy cross-chain GRT transfers across Arbitrum, Base, and Solana, Graph plans to build secure bridges.
- The GRT token reflects mild gains and aims to surpass a critical supply zone.
The Graph (GRT) plans to adopt the Chainlink (LINK) interoperability standard (CCIP) to enable GRT transfers across three ecosystems. A successful deployment of GRT bridges across Arbitrum (ARB), Base (BASE), and Solana (SOL) will significantly expand its cross-chain functionality.
With the announcement of upcoming cross-chain functionalities and the adoption of CCIP, the GRT token records mild gains, projecting a potential breakout rally ahead.
The Graph plots to make GRT a cross-chain token
The Graph announced on Wednesday that it would adopt the Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to deploy GRT bridges across Arbitrum, Base, and Solana. With this move, the Graph plans to expand the GRT token’s functionality in cross-chain staking, delegation, and query fee payments over the layer-2 projects.
Cautiously, the Graph indicates that the potential functionalities will depend on successful GRT bridge infrastructure.
The Graph (@graphprotocol), a blockchain data platform that has served over 1.2 trillion requests, is adopting Chainlink CCIP and making its native token GRT a Cross-Chain Token (CCT).— Chainlink (@chainlink) May 21, 2025
Users will be able to transfer the $1B+ market cap token across @arbitrum, @base, and @solana.… pic.twitter.com/at9m0HwRZy
At the time of writing, the Graph holds a market capitalization of $1.14 billion.
GRT rally holds firm, targets $0.13 breakout
GRT token trades at $0.1180 with an intraday gain of 3.15% on Thursday, at the time of writing. Stacking over the 3.25% surge on Wednesday, the recovery rally in the altcoin surpasses the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.1136.
The altcoin is up 77% from the year-to-date low at $0.0663, creating a support trendline with higher lows. As the uptrend gains momentum, the price action nears the critical resistance zone encapsulating the $0.13 mark.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 59, with a bounce back from the midline, shows a resurgence of underlying bullishness. Further up, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) line is close to surpassing its signal lines to trigger a bullish crossover. This will offset the recent negative fallout, suggesting the re-entry of bulls.
A potential breakout of the $0.13 supply zone could propel the GRT spot price to $0.1551, aligning with the 50% Fibonacci level. The Fibonacci retracement extends over the 79% crash from the $0.3366 trough peak to $0.714 between December 6 and April 8. Notably, the 200-day EMA at $0.1376 could be a minor hurdle for the breakout rally.
GRT/USDT price chart. Source: Tradingview
Conversely, a reversal from $0.13 might retest the 100-day EMA at $0.1136, followed by the next 50-day EMA support at $0.1039.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
