- MACD indicator supports ETH/BTC bullish continuity.
- Taking long positions in this pair is a common method of accumulating Bitcoins at a lower cost.
The ETH/BTC pair has surpassed the EMA50 in the last few minutes and it is now at the price level of 0.02082.
At the 0.021 level, there is a firm price resistance that limits the rise for now. The ETH/BTC pair has options to overcome this strong resistance level and could move quickly towards the 0.022 level. By doing so, it would continue with the Ethereum's valuation improvement against Bitcoin.
The ETH/BTC managed to break a long bearish trend in early September. This pair is a benchmark for the health status of the Altcoin segment versus King Bitcoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
