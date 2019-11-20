- Bitcoin (BTC) has settled close to $8,000 on Wednesday.
- Altcoins retain bearish bias during early Asian hours.
The cryptocurrency market is range-bound with bearish bias after a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are nursing lose from 1$ to 4% on a day-to-day basis with NEO being a notable exception. The coin has gained over 5% since this time on Tuesday.
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization stayed at to $223, mostly unchanged from this time on Tuesday; an average daily trading volume is registered at $77 billion. Bitcoin's market share settled at 66.1%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD tested area below $8,000 on Tuesday. While thee price managed to recover to $8,150 by press time, the market is still controlled by bears. The first digital asset has lost about 1% of its value in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. Looking technically, the $8,060-$8,000 area creates a strong initial support that may limit the further downside in the short run.
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.2 billion, has settled above $175.00 after a short-lived sell-off to $172.75 on Tuesday. ETH/USD has over 1% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Wednesday. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $175.75, while the initial support is created by the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band.
ETH/USD, 1-hour chart
Ripple’s XRP touched $0.2408 on Monday amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market, but managed to recover to the area above $0.2500 by the time of writing. XRP/USD, the third digital coin with the current market value of $11.0, has gained 1% of its value since this time on Tuesday. The support is created by psychological $0.2500. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at at $0.2515
XRP/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: $5 billion wiped off as Bitcoin bears take a breather
The cryptocurrency market is neither bearish or bullish during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The low trading activity is a break from two days of a continued selloff, especially for the major cryptocurrencies.
LTC/USD Technical Analysis: Nice intraday consolidation structure forming
The LTC/USD hourly chart below is showing some signs of a base formation after hitting a low of 54.10 on Tuesday. The pattern can be both a continuation and reversal pattern and it depends on which way it breaks.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls continue to nurse wounds
EOS is taking a breather after a couple of days of constant battering. The downtrend is as a result of the rejection that took place at $3.69 (November high). The 50 SMA and the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart failed to hold leading to declines below the trendline support.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD clinches to $0.2500 for dear life
Ripple’s XRP topped at $0.2586 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.2525 by the time of writing. The downside correction stopped on approach to critical support area created by the lower boundary of the previous consolidation channel.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.