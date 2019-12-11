- Bitcoin (BTC) is moving inside the range with a bearish bias.
- Altcoins in retreat, following the lead of the first cryptocurrency.
The bearish sentiments are growing stronger. The cryptocurrency market has been in retread since the beginning of the week, though bitcoin and all major altcoins have not left the boundaries of the recent ranges.
Chainlink and Tezos are moving against the crypto tide again. The coins have gained over 2% in recent 24 hours and partially recovered yesterday's losses.
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $197 billion from $200 on Tuesday; an average daily trading volume stayed settled at $58 billion. Bitcoin's market share is registered at 66.7%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD is hovering above $7,200 during Asian hours, down $1.2% on a day-to-day basis. Once $7,200 support gives way, the sell-off will be extended towards a psychological $7,000. The lowest level of the previous week and the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band located on approach to this important support may slow down the sell-off and create a precondition for recovery. On the upside, the local support is created by $7,400 ( SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour).
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Ethereum has retreated below $146.00 to trade at $145.70 at the time of writing. The second-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $15.7 billion has lost about 1% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid the sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. The initial support awaits us $144.30 ( the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band), followed by Tuesday's low at $144.00. On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above psychological $150.00 for the upside to gain traction.
ETH/USD, 1-hour chart
Ripple's XRP found support at $0.2200. The third-largest coin has recovered from Tuesday's low of $0.2193 to trade at $0.2219 at the time of writing. Despite the recovery, the upside momentum remains weak, while XRP's outlook is mostly bearish as long as the price stays below $0.2300. Once this handle is cleared XRP/USD may proceed to the next bullish target at $0.2330 (the highest level of the previous week). On the downside, a sustainable move below $0.2200 will attract new sellers. In this case, the sell-off will be extended to $0.2100 (December 4 low).
XRP/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD in a precarious position as lack of healthy support levels can see it drop back below $7,000
BTC/USD bulls have come out on top so far this Wednesday, as the price has gone up from $7,218.50 to $7,253.25. This follows a bearish Tuesday wherein the price dropped from $7,340 to $7,218.50. The daily confluence detector shows ...
EOS/USD drops amidst growing centralization concerns
EOS/USD has had an interesting December so far, to say the least. While its price has moved pretty sluggishly, there are a lot of pieces moving in the background. Let’s take a closer look at all these moving parts and see how the price is acting in different time frames.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD defends $0140 support for the second time
Tron has been disintegrating since the highs formed in November at $0.0230. The buyers tried to nurse initial losses in a range between $0.0180 and $0.0200 but failed.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: 20-day Bollinger jaw narrows considerably as market volatility goes down
BCH/USD has dropped from $206.65 to $206 in this early hours of Wednesday and is on course to chart its third straight bearish day. The hourly breakdown of Tue ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.