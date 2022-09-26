The virtual asset ecosystem has grown exponentially from the beginning of the pandemic to the present.

In this sense, more and more people decide to start taking part in it by opening an account on a platform or in a virtual wallet.

Virtual currency exchanges are platforms where people can trade different types of virtual currencies in various modalities such as Spot trading and contract trading among other options.

In this article we will analyze some possible options for users to start investing.

Binance

Binance is the leading international exchange, having been founded in 2017, the exchange quickly became a global benchmark.

Users will be able to operate on Binance safely and quickly, the exchange has more than 600 types of different virtual Currencies.

The exchange has a community of over 30 million users globally.

Paxful

Paxful was born in 2015 as one of the main peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading platforms.

The platform offers more than 450 different ways to buy Bitcoin and has a community of more than 10 million users around the world.

KuCoin

KuCoin was born in 2017 being one of the leading platforms for buying and selling virtual currencies in Asia.

The platform has positioned itself as one of the largest exchanges in the Chinese and Asian markets, with a number close to 20 million users.