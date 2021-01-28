Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ gears up for a move towards $5 if this level cracks

- Tezos price is contained inside an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart.
- XTZ bulls have just defended a crucial support level and aim for higher highs.
- Tezos has established a robust and steady uptrend and can continue to rise higher.
Tezos has been inside a significant uptrend since December 23, 2020, reaching a high of $3.39 on January 23, 2021. After a 22% correction in the past week, the digital asset seems ready for another leg up.
Tezos price must break this level to aim for $5
On the 12-hour chart, Tezos has established an ascending parallel channel and bulls just defended the lower trendline located at $2.7, which also coincides with the 50-SMA support level.
XTZ/USD 12-hour chart
Tezos price exploded by 17% towards $3.08 and aims to hit the upper trendline of the pattern at $3.55. A breakout above this point gives us a price target of 36% at $5. This is calculated using the height of the parallel channel.
XTZ/USD 12-hour chart
However, it seems that Tezos price got slightly rejected from the middle trendline of the parallel channel. Losing the critical support level at $2.7 would result in XTZ collapsing down to $1.73.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
