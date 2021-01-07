Tezos price drops 10% and needs to hold crucial level to resume uptrend

- Tezos price is up by 44% since January 2 and has peaked at $2.8.
- The digital asset plummeted in the past 12 hours, losing more than 10% of its value.
Tezos had a massive breakout on January 2 after trading sideways for weeks. The digital asset peaked at $2.8 on January 7 before plummeting down to $2.46, the current price. Bulls need to defend a crucial support level to avoid further downside action.
Tezos must defend $2.25 to resume uptrend and avoid crashing
The 10% loss in the past 12 hours should be considered healthy given the magnitude of the previous run. Now, the digital asset is dropping faster towards a significant support level on the 12-hour chart.
XTZ/USD 12-hour chart
On the 12-hour chart, the most important support level is the 26-EMA which is located at $2.25. Tezos price is quickly dropping towards it and bulls need to defend it at all costs to resume the uptrend and aim for a higher high above $2.8.
XTZ/USD daily chart
However, on the daily chart, this rejection is really significant as it seems Tezos has potentially established a triple top at $2.74. This can be a deadly pattern with the ability to push Tezos price down to $2 in the short-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
