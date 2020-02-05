Tezos is on a tear and has made new all time highs.

The price might now look at Fibonacci extensions for resistance.

XTZ/USD Daily

Tezos is trading 12% higher today pushing beyond most of the major cryptos.

Now we are at all-time highs it's hard to know where you can find the next resistance.

Fib projections might be one theory. It is surprising how often they work,

The 138.2% and 161.8% fib extensions on the daily chart below have matched up pretty close together.

Between 2.20 and 2.30 there is a space where the price may find some resistance.

Keep an eye on price action at these levels for clues but for now, the bulls are clearly in charge.