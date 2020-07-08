Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD on verge of a symmetrical triangle breakout targeting $3.2

- Tezos grinds closer to the ultimate triangle pattern breakout with the potential to hit $3.20 in the near term.
- XTZ/USD bullish trend is supported by both the MACD and the RSI; more gains expected in the upcoming sessions.
Tezos has been losing its ground in the market, especially in regard to the market cap. Data by CoinMarketCap shows XTZ having lost its top ten status and retreated to the 13th position. At the time of writing, the cryptoasset has a market cap of $1.8 billion and has attracted a recorded 24-hour trading volume of $95 million.
It is apparent that attention has shifted to digital assets such as Cardano (ADA) and Crypto.com Coin. Cardano’s performance is attributed to the launch of a new mainnet protocol while Crypto.com Coin keeps investors interested due to its staking offers.
Read also: Cardano Price Forecast: ADA/USD skyrocketing as $0.14 beckons
Tezos technical analysis
XTZ/USD is dancing at $2.61 and battling the resistance at 50-day SMA. Recovery has been steady since the beginning of June. Note that Tezos embraced support above the 200-day SMA following the rejection at $3.00 in June. The ascending trendline (part of the symmetrical triangle pattern) has also been instrumental to the recovery from the devastating fall in March.
As the price grinds close to the triangle resistance, a rally is expected to beat June’s hurdle at $3.00. The RSI is currently above the midline. This follows a sharp rise from 30 (oversold region). A continued movement towards 70 (overbought region) would encourage more bulls to have confidence in the recovery, eventually pushing XTZ/USD past $3.00 and towards $4.00.
The same uptrend is supported by the MACD in the daily range. A bullish divergence above the MACD suggests that buying pressure is on the rise. Moreover, if the MACD crosses into the positive area, we can expect more bullish price actions. Therefore, Tezos is likely to remain in the bullish momentum and trend for the near term.
XTZ/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD bears currently look to conquer support at SMA 20 curve
BTC/USD dropped from $9,255.80 to $9,255.15 as the bears remained in control for the second straight day. Currently, the price is sitting on top of the SMA 20 curve. The Elliott Oscillator has had four consecutive green sessions.
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD bears take price below $0.185
XRP/USD bears remained in control for the second straight day as the price fell from $0.1852 to $0.1848. Despite the bearish price action, the Elliott Oscillator has had seven consecutive green sessions ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: Will bulls reach $240 in current bounce?
The positive mood remains on the cryptocurrency market. While Bitcoin (BTC) is rising slightly, altcoins are outperforming the leading crypto. The top gainer from the 10 most popular coins is Bitcoin SV (BSV) ...
Cardano Market Analysis: ADA/USD flies above $0.11–level
IOHK, the company behind Cardano, recently said that Coinbase will allow ADA holders to stake their coins via Coinbase Custody by the end of this year. During Cardano’s 2020 Virtual Summit, IOHK said ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.