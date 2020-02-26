Tezos bucks the trend in the cryptosphere to turn positive on Wednesday.

The psychological 3.00 level is now about to be tested.

XTZ/USD 4-Hour Chart

As all of the crypto majors crumble on Wednesday, Tezos emerges as a winner.

The XTZ/USD pair is now trading 3.77% higher (at the time of writing) and is looking to test the key psychological 3.00 area.

The support for the pair came just near the gap that was created back on 11th February.

Above the current price level there also could be some resistance at 3.35.

This current bid also has some volume behind it so it seems like the bulls are buying after finding some value at these lower levels.