The Swiss Six Exchange has listed a Tezos exchange-traded product (ETP).

Amun AG, crypto startup, has launched the Amun Tezos exchange-traded product (ETP), tracking the tezos cryptocurrency under the XTYZ ticker on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange, according to a company statement.

The Tezos ETP by Amun is the company’s ninth crypto-based ETP issued to date on SIX. The product’s underlying asset will be held by Coinbase Custody, according to Amun.

As a PoS chain product, Amun’s newest ETP is also going to be issuing staking rewards, dubbed“baking” in the Tezos system by Coinbase. It will be automatically reinvested into the holder’s ETP shares.