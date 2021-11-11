Tether launches stablecoin on DeFi protocol AVAX, USDT total supply reaches $78 billion

- Tether has launched its USDT stablecoin on the decentralized finance platform Avalanche.
- Bitfinex users would be able to buy and sell USDT quickly and at lower fees following the integration.
- USDT has seen massive growth this year, reaching a total supply of $78 billion, from $22 billion in January 2021.
Tether has launched its stablecoin, USDT on the Avalanche blockchain as the altcoin network’s ecosystem continues to grow. Since stablecoins play an essential role in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market, USDT launching on Avalanche could further boost the protocol’s growth.
Tether expands on multiple networks
The company behind the largest stablecoin by market capitalization announced that USDT is going live on Avalanche. According to the stablecoin firm, the launch of Tether tokens on the DeFi platform could boost stablecoin usage across the decentralized finance ecosystem.
Users of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex would be able to purchase and sell USDT quickly and at lower fees on the Avalanche network than they currently pay.
Tether’s CTO, Paolo Ardoino stated that the integration on Avalanche “represents an evolved project that boasts Ethereum Virtual Machine compatibility” and could be a significant driver for developers looking to “port decentralized applications over from Ethereum.”
The Avalanche protocol is designed to be a highly scalable ecosystem that cold deliver near-instant transaction finality while also enabling low transaction fees. Ardoino further noted that Avalanche’s community is growing and flourishing as the protocol has gained traction within the wider digital token ecosystem.
Tether also recently launched on Polkadot, Kusama and Solana blockchains, among other platforms.
Notably, Avalanche’s user activity has significantly surged this year, with over 670,000 unique addresses. USDT has also seen steady growth this year, as the cryptocurrency markets rallied. Currently, the stablecoin’s total supply has reached around $78 billion from $22 billion at the start of the year.
AVAX price eyes $130 next
AVAX price has recorded a new all-time high at nearly $97 at the start of the week, as bullish momentum continues to rise in tandem with the network’s adoption.
The DeFi token has already reached its optimistic target given by the symmetrical triangle pattern and could be gearing up for a climb toward $131.51, according to the bull pennant pattern on the daily chart.
AVAX/USDT daily chart
However, AVAX price could retrace to retest crucial support levels before Avalanche takes off, with the nearest support at the November 5 high at $80.78. The following line of defense for the token is at 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $78.16, then at the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $72.88.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink buy the dip opportunity ahead, LINK could retest $31
Chainlink price action sent bulls and bears into a tails spin during the Wednesday. After hitting new five-month highs, LINK gave up most of the double-digit percentage gains. The drop was a perfect combination of technicals leading fundamentals.
Axie Infinity presents buy setup that might see AXS price double
Axie Infinity price continues to press higher and create new all-time highs. Some short-term profit-taking is expected, but buying is expected to return to rally Axie Infinity to highs that could double Axie Infinity above its current $150 trading range.
MATIC setting bears up for a short-squeeze, Polygon eyes $2.50
MATIC price may be nearing the end of its pull-back after reaching the new multi-month highs back in late October. Buyers have stepped in to support MATIC and could surprise a lot of new short sellers. MATIC price has a theoretical long trade setup ahead.
Dogecoin to skyrocket to $1 as SpaceX confirms DOGE-1 moon mission
Dogecoin price continues to experience whipsaws in price action with no defined breakout yet established. That may change given some upcoming fundamental events combined with strong technical breakout levels.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.