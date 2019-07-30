Smart Valor, the exchange offers nine crypto-fiat trading pairs.

Users to expect more cryptos and blockchain on a monthly basis.

The new cryptocurrency exchange platform is currently based in Zug. Referred to as Smart Valor, the exchange has gone live today. It offers nine crypto-fiat trading pairs where Bitcoin and Ethereum are paired with CHF, USD, EUR, and GPB. Smart Valor is expected to add more cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-based tokens to the platform on a monthly basis. In the future, the exchange would like to support security tokens that are backed by real assets.

The exchange does not provide custody services but has outsourced the services from BitGo; a company based both in France and the US. A license has already been acquired allowing Smart Valor to function as a financial intermediary in the country. The company’s Liechtenstein-based subsidiary already has the approvals to offer crypto exchange services for both utility and payment tokens.

