- Swipe price continues forming a symmetrical triangle with the May 23 lows still intact.
- SXP will trigger a bearish Death Cross in the next few days, presenting a new challenge for investors.
- 2020 rising trend line rests below the price, offering a reinforcement against any extended decline for SXP.
Swipe price rebound from the June 22 low was not accompanied by a resounding level of buying commitment from investors is being shown today as SXP drops 11% at the time of writing. The availability of the symmetrical triangle trend line, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the December 2020-May 2021 rally and the 2020 rising trend line do project a sturdy level of support if selling accelerates. For now, investors should remain on the sidelines until there is price structure clarity.
Swipe price challenged by an uncertain outlook for altcoins
Swipe price crumbled 77% from the May 3 high of $5.97 to the May 23 low of $1.33, highlighted by a 48.42% decline on May 19. The decline was the largest daily decline since March 12, 2020. Moreover, it left SXP below the 200-day SMA where the altcoin has remained since May 23 low.
Swipe price has not played the role of relative strength leader over 2021, particularly during the period following June 23. The outlook for SXP remains clouded, but precise support and resistance levels facilitate investor’s trading programs with distinguishable pivot points, whether from the long or short side.
With a death cross creeping into the picture, Swipe price could see a renewal in selling, but only a daily close below the 2020 rising trend line at $1.34 and the May 23 low of $1.33 would alter the prevailing SXP thesis that a firm low has been printed.
An accelerated push below $1.33 leaves SXP vulnerable to a more significant decline, potentially to the 78.6% retracement of the December 2020-May 2021 rally at $0.92.
SXP/USD daily chart
Since the price action has been relatively loose since May 23, it is difficult to establish a clear long entry on the upside until the symmetrical triangle’s upper trend line at $2.35. Still, the breakout may not last long as the 200-day SMA at $2.46 and 50-day SMA at $2.56 converge to establish meaningful resistance. After $2.56 on a daily closing basis, Swipe price is presented with a clear path to the all-time high of $5.97.
To capture a rally towards the abovementioned levels, they should evaluate the SXP intra-day charts searching for earlier pivot points.
As the Swipe price structure currently dictates, combined with the new weakness in the cryptocurrency complex, SXP speculators should welcome any test of the $1.34-$1.44 price range as an opportunity, thereby multiplying upside potential.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
