- Strategy could risk shedding its over $65 billion Bitcoin reserve as the company shared risks surrounding its BTC acquisition plan.
- The company stated that if subjected to CAMT taxes from 2026, it could be forced to shed its Bitcoin holdings.
- Companies mimicking Strategy's Bitcoin model could become subject to similar tax obligations.
Strategy (MSTR) is modestly up on Thursday as the firm revealed that it could be forced to sell part of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings if subjected to a corporate alternative minimum tax (CAMT) on unrealized gains from its digital asset reserve.
Strategy could face 15% tax on unrealized profit from Bitcoin holdings
“Strategy has been bold and they’ve won big so far. But their own documents show it’s a high-risk, high-reward strategy,” wrote CryptoQuant analysts in a report on Thursday. “It could unravel if BTC crashes, credit dries up, or tax hits.”
Strategy reiterated that it (formerly MicroStrategy) could face a CAMT tax on its over $65 billion Bitcoin holdings starting in 2026, according to the firm's Form 8-K filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday.
The filing revealed risks associated with Strategy's Bitcoin playbook, which includes new accounting rules obligating the company to report unsold Bitcoin at fair value.
"We expect, given the magnitude of our unrealized gain on digital assets as of June 30, 2025, that we would become subject to the CAMT beginning in the 2026 tax year," the filing stated.
CAMT is a 15% minimum tax on the adjusted financial statement income (AFSI) of large corporations. It targets companies with an average annual AFSI exceeding $1 billion over three consecutive years.
Due to the likelihood of a 15% tax requirement on its unrealized gains, Strategy noted that it may be forced to sell off part of its Bitcoin holdings if unable to raise capital to meet these obligations.
"We may need to liquidate some of our [B]itcoin holdings or issue additional debt or equity securities to raise cash sufficient to satisfy our tax obligations," Strategy added in the filing.
Strategy also shared concerns regarding its current profitability with Bitcoin after it recorded unrealized gains of $14 billion in Q2. The firm stated that it could incur unrealized losses on its BTC holdings in the future, citing a $5.9 billion loss reported at the end of Q1.
Likewise, the company mentioned that it "had deferred tax liabilities" of $6.3 billion from its $14 billion unrealized gain at the end of Q2. It also shared that it held an outstanding indebtedness of $8.24 billion as of June 30 coupled with dividend payments on its preferred stock.
CryptoQuant analysts noted how this is a heavy cash burden despite Bitcoin's impressive price run.
Strategy added that its software business doesn't generate enough revenue to finance its operations. Hence, it expects to use capital from additional equity offerings to bridge the gap but may liquidate part of its Bitcoin holdings if the debt financing plans fail to meet its target. Such sales could be lower than its BTC average purchasing price, potentially affecting its overall financial operations.
"Any such sale of Bitcoin may have a material adverse effect on our operating results and financial condition, and could impair our ability to secure additional equity or debt financing in the future," the filing added.
Strategy further stated that it is still committed to acquiring Bitcoin as part of its long-term plan, depending on factors such as BTC's price, regulatory shifts and liquidity conditions. Strategy holds 597,325 BTC, which is 2.84% of Bitcoin's 21 million total supply.
The firm's risk warning comes as several companies are adjusting their treasury plans to adopt Bitcoin. With over 140 public companies holding BTC as a treasury asset, a significant surge in unrealized profits could result in similar tax obligations as Strategy.
MSTR is up 1% on Thursday, seeing lesser gains compared to Bitcoin, which has set a new record high above $113,800 with a 2.5% uptick over the past 24 hours at the time of publication.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Forecast: A Possible bullish pattern breakout in PI teases trend reversal
Pi Network edges higher at press time on Thursday as it trades in the green for the third consecutive day. The recovery could have been driven by the launch of the new Pi Node version, while the technical outlook shares the possibility of extended gains with a bullish pattern breakout.
Sui Price Forecast: Technical breakout aims for $4.00, supported by TVL growth
Sui extends its breakout above the descending channel and reclaims the 100-day EMA at $3.07 as support. Sui’s DeFi Total Value Locked nears the $2 billion mark, indicating rising investor confidence.
Bitcoin eyes $120,000 as prospects of Fed rate cuts fuel market optimism
Bitcoin price stabilizes around 111,000 on Thursday after hitting a record high of nearly $112,000 the previous day. Fed Minutes spark renewed risk-on sentiment as it showed officials foresee interest rate cuts later this year, boosting momentum across markets.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin's new all-time high reignites risk-on sentiment as Ethereum, XRP bulls increase exposure
Bitcoin could extend its price discovery phase amid renewed risk-on sentiment following its new record high. Ethereum extends gains toward $2,880 critical resistance on the backdrop of rising spot ETF inflows.
Bitcoin: BTC ends Q2 with 30% gains, Standard Chartered eyes $200K by year-end
Bitcoin (BTC) closed a strong second quarter (Q2), recording nearly 30% in quarterly gains amid rising corporate and institutional demand and bullish market sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.