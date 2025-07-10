- Bitcoin price stabilizes around 111,000 on Thursday after hitting a record high of nearly $112,000 the previous day.
- Fed Minutes spark renewed risk-on sentiment as it showed officials foresee interest rate cuts later this year, boosting momentum across markets.
- BTC’s on-chain data shows a decline in retail holdings and fresh inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is holding broadly steady at around $111,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after hitting a new all-time high of nearly $112,000 the previous day. The price surge in the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was supported by signals that Federal Reserve (Fed) officials consider cutting interest rates later this year, triggering risk-on sentiment across the crypto market.
Moreover, on-chain data indicate a decline in retail holdings and new inflows into spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), suggesting a further rally toward the $120,000 level.
Fed’s Minutes act as catalyst for Bitcoin
Bitcoin price consolidation phase came to an end during the American trading session on Wednesday, hitting a new all-time high (ATH) of $111,999. This renewed optimism was fueled by the Fed’s Minutes that day. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes included a few officials who expressed the view that interest rates might decrease as early as July. At the same time, the majority of policymakers continued to have concerns regarding the inflationary pressures anticipated from US President Donald Trump's implementation of import taxes aimed at altering global trade.
The short-term stance in the meeting minutes has triggered a risk-on sentiment, which supports the price rally in cryptos, with the largest cryptocurrency reaching an all-time high. However, traders now look forward to the release of fresh US labor market-related data on Thursday and speeches by Fed officials to provide a fresh directional impetus to the top cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Bitcoin retail offloads while institutional loads BTC
Santiment data indicates that the wallets of BTC retail investors have been draining due to boredom or a lack of confidence over the past few days, as illustrated in the chart below. Historically, the crypto markets have typically moved in the opposite direction of the crowd's expectations. When retail shows Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD), these are usually prime spots for smart money to move in and accumulate.
SoSoValue data provides a clear picture of what institutions, are doing. As shown in the chart below, the spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded an inflow of $218.04 million on Wednesday, continuing its four-day streak of inflow since July 2. So far this month, institutions have accumulated $1.18 billion in inflows, continuing their four-month streak of positive flows since April.
Total Bitcoin spot ETF net inflow daily chart. Source: SoSoValue
Total Bitcoin spot ETF net inflow monthly chart. Source: SoSoValue
Bitcoin derivatives data shows a bullish bias
Bitcoin’s derivatives data also shows a bullish picture. CoinGlass BTC’s Open Interest (OI) has increased by 8.07% over the last 24 hours, reaching $79.45 billion, nearing its May 23 record high of $81.09 billion. An increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current BTC price rally.
The rising optimism in Bitcoin has triggered a wave of liquidations of nearly $234.08 million in the last 24 hours, with $221.27 million of these being short positions. With the wipeout of massive short positions, the long-to-short ratio for BTC reads 1.06 on Thursday. This ratio, above one, reflects bullish sentiment in the markets, as more traders are betting on the asset price to rally.
Bitcoin derivatives chart. Source: Coinglass
Looking down at the Bitcoin Exchange Liquidation Map reveals that nearly $2.5 billion of Bitcoin shorts are set to be liquidated if BTC reaches $120,000, which could trigger a short squeeze and further fuel the rally.
Bitcoin Exchange Liquidation Map chart. Source: Coinglass
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC in price discovery mode
Bitcoin price consolidation around the upper boundary of a previously broken consolidation zone at $108,355 came to an end after it reached a new all-time high of $111,999 on Wednesday. At the time of writing on Thursday, it hovers around $111,000.
As BTC enters into a price discovery mode, and if the upward trend continues, it could extend the rally toward its key psychological level of $120,000.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 61, above its neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator displayed a bullish crossover at the end of June. It also shows rising green histogram bars above its neutral zero line, suggesting bullish momentum is gaining traction and continuing an upward trend.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if BTC faces a correction, it could extend the decline to find support around the upper boundary of a previously broken consolidation zone at $108,355.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Gainers Price Prediction: WIF, SPX, XLM - Meme coins shine as Bitcoin hits record high
Cryptocurrency market sentiment improves as Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high, catalyzing a sharp recovery in meme coins such as Dogwifhat, SPX6900, alongside the payment token Stellar.
GMX slumps following $40 million hack on V1 platform
GMX experienced a double-digit decline on Wednesday after the exchange lost $40 million in an exploit targeting its V1 platform and GLP pool on Arbitrum, while its V2 platform remained unaffected.
Tokenization could pull in 5% of $257 trillion global stock, bond markets: Bitwise
Tokenization of stocks and bonds is expected to capture 1-5% of the combined value of the bond and stock markets, currently at $257 trillion, according to Bitwise executives Matt Hougan and Ryan Rasmussen in a note to investors on Wednesday.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH surges 5% on Bitcoin's all-time high and GameSquare treasury announcement
Ethereum rallied past $2,700 alongside the broader cryptocurrency market on Wednesday, notching a 5% gain following Bitcoin's surge to a record high near $112,000. The rise in the market underscores Bitcoin's strong correlation with top cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin: BTC ends Q2 with 30% gains, Standard Chartered eyes $200K by year-end
Bitcoin (BTC) closed a strong second quarter (Q2), recording nearly 30% in quarterly gains amid rising corporate and institutional demand and bullish market sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.