Stellar Price Prediction: XLM is about to take a 35% nosedive after losing critical support

- Stellar price was bounded inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart.
- The breakdown below the pattern is a major bearish indicator for XLM.
XLM was in a consolidation period trading sideways awaiting a clear breakout or breakdown from a symmetrical triangle. It seems that bears won and they are targeting $0.121 as the next price point.
Several indicators turn bearish for Stellar price
On the 1-hour chart, XLM established a symmetrical triangle pattern from which has broke down on December 4 after losing the 100-SMA support level and the 50-SMA which are now resistance points.
XLM/USD 1-hour chart
Using the height of the pattern as a reference it seems that the long-term price target for the bears will be around $0.121, a 33% nosedive. However, not every indicator is bearish.
XLM/USD 1-hour chart
For instance, on the same time frame, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a buy signal. Bulls are targeting the 50-SMA at $0.182 which coincides with the lower trendline of the pattern. After a breakdown, assets tend to re-test the boundary broken.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
