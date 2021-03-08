Stellar Price Prediction: XLM bulls need to cross the key $0.4370 hurdle for a 40% upside

- XLM/USD remains positive for the third consecutive day.
- A confluence of 21-day SMA, one-month-old resistance line challenges the bulls.
- Strong RSI, receding bearish bias of MACD highlight 50-day SMA as crucial support.
XLM/USD takes the bids around $0.4190 as crypto traders clean their screens for Tuesday’s move. Even so, the Stellar Lumens (XLM/USD) stays below the strong hurdle to the north comprising 21-day SMA and a falling trend line from February 13.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s sustained trading above 50-day SMA joins upbeat RSI and receding bearish signals from the MACD to keep XLM bulls hopeful.
As a result, a clear break of the $0.4370 should serve as a trigger for the quote’s 40% rally towards the yearly top above $0.6100.
During the rise, the late-February high near $0.4800 and the $0.5000 may serve as intermediate halts.
Alternatively, a downside break of 50-day SMA, at 0.3870 now, can trigger a fresh south-run targeting the February 23 low of $0.3071 ahead of challenging the previous month’s bottom close to 0.2910.
Overall, XLM/USD is primed for further upside but the bulls seem to wait for confirmation.
XLM/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
