- Stellar breaks out of a falling channel pattern, resulting in double-digit gains over the last 24 hours.
- XLM Open Interest increased by over 40%, signaling a rise in trader interest.
- SEC and Ripple file for joint dismissal of the years-long legal battle.
Stellar (XLM) edges higher by nearly 5% at press time on Friday, building on the 10% rise from Thursday. The cross-border payment token gains momentum as the segment leader, Ripple, files for a joint dismissal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the years-long legal battle.
Both the technical and derivative outlook point to further gains for Stellar based on a channel breakout and a 40% surge in Open Interest.
Stellar shoots up with Ripple and SEC filing for joint dismissal
Ripple, the team behind the cross-border payment token XRP, and the US SEC filed a joint stipulation of case dismissal in the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Thursday. This has renewed the risk-on sentiment among XRP investors.
The potential conclusion for Ripple’s case has extended momentum and a sentimental boost to its competitor, Stellar, as the market narrative turns bullish. Both the XRP and XLM tokens have recorded double-digit gains in the last 24 hours, as bullish sentiment prevails.
Rising interest spikes XLM Open Interest by 40%
The rising interest in Stellar’s XLM boosts the capital inflow in its futures and options contracts as traders gain confidence. CoinGlass data shows that the XLM Open Interest has risen by nearly 40% in the last 24 hours, reaching $434.04 million.
Alongside the increased inflows, the liquidations over the same period reflect a bullish imbalance. Long liquidations remain at $351,490 while the short liquidations have surged to $1.17 million, indicating a greater wipeout of bearish positions.
The imbalance has driven the long-to-short ratio to 1.0173, pointing to a greater number of active bullish positions.
XLM derivatives data. Source: Coinglass
The increasing capital inflows, mixed with long-side in open contracts and rising XLM prices, reflect the bullish dominance likely to extend the rally.
XLM could extend its breakout rally as buying pressure increases
The ongoing recovery in XLM marked a falling channel breakout on the 4-hour chart (shared below). Stellar exceeded the 50% retracement level at $0.4389, which is drawn from $0.5166 on July 14 to $0.3613 on Sunday, with the bulls targeting the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $0.4834.
A decisive close above this level could extend the breakout rally to the $0.5166 peak. This would account for an 11% gain from the current market price.
The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rises towards the 100-day EMA, hinting at a potential Golden Cross. This would flash a buy signal for sidelined investors as the short-term trend surpasses the longer-term trend.
The uptrending Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line indicate rising bullish momentum. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index reads 76 as it spikes into the overbought zone, suggesting increased buying pressure.
XLM/USDT daily price chart.
On the flip side, if XLM fails to uphold the uptrend, it could retest the 50% retracement level at $0.4389.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, XRP rally as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) prices are approaching their key resistance levels on Friday after rallying by 2%, 6% and 11%, respectively, in the previous day. This surge in the top three cryptocurrencies comes after the latest reports emerged on Thursday.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin sails through $115,000, Ethereum $3,700, XRP $3 as Trump tariffs take effect
Cryptocurrency prices are showing signs of a potential recovery on Thursday, with Bitcoin stepping above the $115,000 level from an intraday low of $114,259. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, albeit to a lesser degree.
Pi Network eyes bullish recovery as a bearish momentum fades
Pi Network's outlook remains bearish as overhead selling pressure neutralizes attempts of a reversal. Pi Network recognises Onramp. money, Transfi, and Banxa as official partners on Thursday.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as Trump tariffs go into effect
Bitcoin price has been consolidating below the $116,000 resistance level so far this week, indicating indecisiveness among traders. Trump’s sweeping tariffs take effect, while new trade-related announcements could potentially inject fresh volatility.
Bitcoin: BTC 16-day consolidation ends — fakeout or real breakdown?
Bitcoin price closes below its lower consolidation limit at $116,000, ending a 16-day consolidation phase this week. BTC declined 3.4% so far this week, and the breakdown comes amid a steady macroeconomic backdrop, with the US Fed holding interest rates unchanged, signaling risk-off sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.