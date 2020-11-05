Stellar Lumens Price Forecast: XLM to break following lengthy consolidation period

- Stellar is consolidating between 50-bar SMA and 100-bar SMA in the 3-day chart.
- A break above this channel could see XLM reach $0.12.
Stellar jumped up from $0.067 to $0.085 between September 23 to October 22. Upon running out of bullish momentum, the price proceeded to drop to $0.075. To gauge the future price action of XLM/USD, let’s check out the 3-day price chart.
Stellar in prime position to explode?
The cross-borer remittance token is consolidating within a narrow trading range. This area is defined by the 100-bar SMA ($0.084) support and the 50-bar SMA ($0.072) resistance level. A 3-day candlestick below or above this area will determine where XLM is headed next.
XLM/USD 3-day chart
Based on the Fibonacci retracement indicator, slicing through the 50-bar SMA might see Lumens rise to $0.24. If the buyers retain control, they should be able to take the price up to $0.12. The last time XLM was priced at around $0.12 was back on June 27, 2019.
XLM/USD 3-day chart
On the flip side, if XLM drops below the 100-bar SMA, it could see prices drop to as low as $0.062. A further break could be even more catastrophic as it could see Lumens fall to $0.046. The last time XLM was trading this low was back on April 6, 2020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
