- Tokens airdropped by Stellar Lumens are mostly unclaimed or sold for fiat.
- XLM/USD attempts to recover from the recent lows.
Airdrops launched by Stellar Lumens developers in partnership with various services either fail to draw the interest of the community, or lead to immediate disposal of free tokens on exchanges, according to the recent report published by CoinMetrics
Thus, the airdrop announced by a messaging app Keybase.io on September 9 was supposed to become the largest and the longest in Stellar’s history. The team planned to distribute 2 billion XLM tokens (roughly 2% of the total XLM supply) over 20 months. The CoinMetrics researchers found out that by now, Keybase users that qualify for airdrop claimed 19 million XLM out of 100 million tokens distributed so far; one million tokens were sold for fiat.
"Our analysis shows that despite it being literally free money, only a minority of the targeted population actually claim their airdrop money (1.2M addresses out of 30-40M wallets for Blockchain.com, around 20% of Keybase users)” the report says.
The researches explained that few people prefer to keep an asset they receive for free, which casts some doubts on the efficiency of such campaigns.
Most people decide to exchange this new money for another one (either fiat, a stablecoin or Bitcoin) and only a few of them keep using the cryptoasset by getting more of it on open markets or through other means. These findings call into question the efficacy of airdrops, as most of the coins are sold immediately.”
XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.0578. The coin has gained over 8% of its value in recent 24 hours amid the recovery from Wednesday’s low at $0.0524. Stellar is the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.16 billion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: The market moves backward to December 2018
Of the 3+1 assets that I analyze daily, only the ETH/BTC and BTC/USD pairs remain above their 200-period simple averages. In the case of ETH and XRP, the recent declines have sent prices well-below these medium-term support levels.
IOTA shows market prowess teasing a descending trendline breakout
Cryptocurrencies are mostly in the red on Thursday. However, few selected digital assets are daring to stay in the green and they include IOTA and Bitcoin Gold (BTG).
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD bulls stop short of $170.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.3 billion has been moving in a tight range as the recovery from the recent low stopped short of $170.00.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD settles above $0.2400 amid tepid recovery
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.6 billion gained over 3% of its value after a sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. The coin is changing hands at $0.2450, still over 16% lower from this time a week ago.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.