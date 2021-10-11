Lawmakers belonging to South Korea’s opposition People Power Party have prepared a fresh challenge to the planned crypto tax law.
According to The Korea Herald, opposition lawmakers are advocating for a one-year extension to the start of crypto taxation in the country.
As previously reported by Cointelegraph, South Korea’s crypto tax regime that will see the imposition of a 20% levy on cryptocurrency gains above 2.5 million Korean won ($2,100) will come into effect in 2022.
Apart from the one-year delay, the lawmakers are also pushing for a tiered tax levy for crypto that is in line with the Financial Investment Income Tax regime set to be implemented in 2023.
Under the legislative proposal, instead of the government’s 20% flat rate on profits above $2,100, the lawmakers have suggested 20% on gains between 50 million and 300 million won ($42,000 to $251,000) and 25% of profits above 300 million won.
Commenting on the need to ease the burden on crypto investors, Representative Cho Myoung-hee argued that a tax regime for cryptocurrencies should be in line with the country’s financial investment income tax.
The People Power Party’s challenge to the crypto tax bill comes on the heels of a similar action by lawmakers belonging to the ruling Democratic Party back in September.
However, an agreement between the lawmakers and the country’s finance minister reportedly put to rest any plans geared toward delaying the enactment of the crypto tax law.
South Korea’s crypto tax regime is one of many strict regulations enacted by the government in recent times that could shape the country’s cryptocurrency market moving forward.
In September, the compulsory licensing requirement for South Korean crypto exchanges came into effect, with several smaller platforms being forced to shut down.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Polygon's MATIC token is targeting $300
MATIC price has been in a consolidation phase for nearly four months, giving rise to a gigantic bullish pattern. As Polygon approaches a breakout point, investors can expect the altcoin to shoot into the stratosphere.
Axie Infinity leads play-to-earn market with 1.8 million users and 150,000% price gains
Play-to-earn games have revolutionized the DeFi landscape with income generation potential for players. China's ban on cryptocurrencies plays a key role in the growth of decentralized finance applications in the crypto ecosystem.
SafeMoon price consolidates before another 50% rally
SafeMoon price was traversing a falling wedge pattern since September 6 but broke out of it on September 29. Although the run-up from this point pushed it very close to its theoretical targets, SAFEMOON has another leg-up under its sleeve.
Analysts expect Bitcoin to top at $350,000 by 2022
Comparing the ongoing Bitcoin bull run with the 2017 rally suggests that institutional investments are on the rise. Top institutional players are transferring their Bitcoin holdings off exchanges.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.