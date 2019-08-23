A South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, Prixbit, has terminated its operations.

The move comes due to financial hurdles and a drop in consumer demands in the country.

Prixbit, a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, has stopped all operations, following new financial regulatory concerns.

The South Korean regulated exchange platform as per its website has indicated that they will be ceasing its cryptocurrency trading activities in view of financial hurdles and investor concerns regarding their deposits.

It was reported that when the news broke, there was a reported large outflow of funds from the, as users withdrew their holdings.

The announcement comes after a report revealed some 97% of South Korean cryptocurrency exchange platforms, are battling against monetary crisis and low consumer demands.